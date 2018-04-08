Kennewick police were going to lead her away in handcuffs. She went into labor

What started as a check on a woman using drugs in public turned into a medical emergency.
Kennewick officers Sunday went to the Walmart parking lot after someone reported a pregnant woman using drugs in a car, police said.
An officer spotted the woman and was going to arrest her when she went into labor.
She was rushed to Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Her condition and the condition of the child aren’t known.
Police are continuing the investigation and aren’t able to release more, Sgt. Jason Kiel said.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
