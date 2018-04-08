Pasco driver tries to flee the scene of a crash, but left behind a big clue

A tip for people fleeing from an accident scene — check to see if your car is leaking.
Pasco Officer Jeremy Jones was called to the scene of a hit-and-run in the area of Pearl Street and North 15th Avenue Sunday.
When he got there, the officer had a pretty easy trail to follow. The driver, J Martinez-Gutierrez, of Pasco, left a dark stain on the asphalt that led to a home about half a block away, Pasco police said.
Martinez-Gutierrez was booked in the Franklin County jail for hit-and-run along with outstanding warrant.
