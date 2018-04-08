Prosser police investigating 2-month-old’s death

Prosser police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl.
The infant’s mother and boyfriend discovered the child was not breathing shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. She called for an ambulance while the child’s father started CPR.
Medics found the baby wasn’t breathing.
When police arrived at the house on the 400 block of North River Road, the child had died.
Police do not suspect foul play.
The Benton County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine how the child died.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
