Kennewick police caught fugitive in abandoned home

Kennewick police caught a fugitive hiding in an abandoned manufactured home Edison Street.
No one was supposed to be inside the building in the 600 block Saturday afternoon when officers were tipped off that Vladimir Vakolyuk, was there, Kennewick police said.
City code enforcement said the home either didn’t have power, running water or some other combination of elements that made it unlivable.
Vakolyuk was wanted in Idaho for an unspecified crime, Kennewick police said.
At the same time, officers discovered Mariyal Buseva, 22, inside the home as well. She allegedly had a small amount of methamphetamine on her, and was arrested as well.
They were both booked into the Benton County jail.
