A drunk Kennewick man’s cab ride ended in jail

A Kennewick man was probably too drunk to be in a cab Saturday afternoon.
John Danley, 56, was highly intoxicated when the cab picked him up in the Southridge area of Kennewick around 2 p.m. Once inside, he starting making lewd comments and groping the driver, said police Sgt. Jason Kiel.
The woman drove to the cab company’s lot in the 400 block of Columbia Drive and got out. Either the driver or the dispatcher called police, who arrived to find Danley in the back of the cab.
Officers tried to convince Danley to get out of the cab on his own, but he refused. They pulled him out the car.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on an investigative hold for assault, trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Cameron Probert
