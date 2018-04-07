He stole $800 at a Pasco credit union. Do you recognize him?

Pasco police are asking for your help to catch a man that stole $800 from someone’s account.
The thief took advantage of a debit card that was accidently left behind in an ATM on Thursday at 4 p.m. at HAPO Community Credit Union on Road 68, according to Pasco police.
The camera attached to the machine caught of picture of him as he withdrew the money.
The suspect was driving a newer dark blue Ford pickup truck.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes him to call 509-545-3510.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
