Semi driver falls asleep and drives off the side of Interstate 82 exit

A semi driver was asleep when he drove off the side of an Interstate 82 exit early Friday.
James E. Dugger, 51, of Mountain City, Tenn., was on the Benton City exit around 2 a.m. when he allegedly nodded off. His tractor and trailer crossed the median, went over an embankment and ended up on Weber Canyon Road, the Washington State Patrol said.
Dugger and his passenger, Troy Morene, 33, of Newland, N.C., were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported the men had minor injuries.
Weber Canyon Road was closed for hours while officers investigated.
Dugger cited for second-degree negligent driving, the Washington State Patrol said.
