Early morning police pursuit across two counties ends in Franklin County farm field

A suspect with four felony warrants allegedly hit two parked vehicles in the 100 block of East First Avenue in Kennewick early Wednesday morning before driving away from Kennewick Police officers.
Police say Ricky Ray Martinez, 30, was observed sleeping in a vehicle in east Kennewick and fled when officers were approaching, according law enforcement social media posts.
Martinez drove across the blue bridge into Franklin County where the Pasco Police Department joined the pursuit initiated by Kennewick patrol officers.
The suspect turned north on Glade Road where Franklin County deputies were waiting with spike strips.
Two spiked tires slowed down the sedan Martinez was driving but didn’t stop him.
A patrol vehicle from the Pasco Police Department was then able to spin out the fleeing car into a farm field off Alder Road.
Martinez was taken into custody following a short foot chase.
He now faces additional charges including felony eluding and resisting arrest.
Comments