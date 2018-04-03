He was part of a deadly Pasco shootout. He got just a few years in prison

Justice is not being served for a slain Pasco man because the two responsible for his death had their charges reduced, family members told a judge.
Nathaniel L. Thompson on Tuesday admitted that he played a role in the shooting of Thomas Contreras De Leon.
His guilty plea in Franklin County Superior Court came three weeks after his half-brother, Simeon C.E. Howard, received a 7-year, 5-month sentence for the same deal with prosecutors.
Thompson, 27, has been ordered to serve four years and two months in prison.
Both former convicts acknowledged illegally having a gun and committing assault for the Dec. 30, 2016, shooting.
De Leon, 27, died when a bullet damaged his heart and right lung.
“This is a slap on the wrist for (Thompson and Howard). It’s like a joke to them,” De Leon’s younger brother Alex shared with the court in a letter.
“They keep (breaking) the law and they keep getting away with it. I feel like it’s about time that the criminal justice system does what is intended to do and keep the criminals locked up and the community safe,” he wrote. “It literally breaks your family apart and the pain is unbearable. I wouldn’t wish this upon nobody.”
Thompson and Howard, 36, originally were charged with premeditated first-degree murder and drive-by shooting for the death of “Tommy” Contreras De Leon.
But Prosecutor Shawn Sant said the reductions were appropriate because the two men who were with De Leon that night are unable or unwilling to explain why there was a separate group of shell casings on Myrtle Avenue.
The second pile, found where De Leon’s friends said they were standing, appear to show someone in their group fired upon Thompson and Howard.
Evidence collected by Pasco police show that “bullets were flying in opposite directions”, and a Washington State Patrol Crime Lab report confirms at least two guns were involved, Sant wrote in a three-page statement on amendment.
“There are no witnesses testifying that anyone was shooting in self defense toward Howard and/or Thompson,” Sant said. “Surprisingly, none of these state’s witnesses saw anything or can testify as to the origin of these shell casings.”
The gun used to shoot De Leon was never recovered. Police also never found a gun with a laser sight that reportedly was in De Leon’s possession shortly before meeting up with Thompson and Howard in his neighborhood.
Sant said it would be near impossible to prove premeditated murder with Thompson and Howard claiming they acted in self-defense.
He added that De Leon had been drinking heavily that night and asked Thompson over to his house because he wanted to fight someone. Thompson and Howard “did not seek out De Leon without invitation,” Sant wrote.
De Leon and Thompson first got into an argument while at Joker’s nightclub in Richland late Dec. 29, 2016. They left separately, but De Leon told a friend to track down Thompson so they could settle things.
Another friend who was there to “back up” De Leon told police he tried to get De Leon to not go through with the meeting because he “was too intoxicated to make good decisions,” Sant said.
De Leon and his friends were standing in front of his house when Thompson drove by and parked down the street.
After the shooting, a friend dropped off De Leon at the hospital and left.
Thompson pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
His criminal history includes first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, both while armed with a deadly weapon.
That factored into his sentence, along with his plea to possessing contraband while in jail.
A mobile phone was found in Thompson's cell in the Franklin County jail on March 14. The discovery was made one day after Thompson appeared in court and rejected a plea in the murder case.
Corrections staff were told that Thompson was using the phone to call inmates at Washington Corrections Center in Shelton.
Sant said it still is not clear how Thompson got his hands on a phone while locked up.
Because he admitted to the possession at the same time as the other charges, his sentencing range was bumped up to three years and five months to four years and six months.
Judge Jackie Shea Brown weighed comments from the prosecution and defense, the feelings of the victim’s family and the self-defense claims in handing down time in the middle of the range.
