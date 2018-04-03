Two men allegedly stole this Chevy Suburban and got it stuck in a pond in a Finley park.
Crime

They went off-roading in a stolen SUV from Kennewick. They ended up in jail

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

April 03, 2018 10:52 AM

A pair of alleged thieves got all wet after getting a stolen SUV stuck in the middle of a Finley pond.

Javier Velasquez, 27 and Marshall McKee, 19, allegedly swiped a Chevy Suburban from a home in the 7000 block of Willamette Avenue in Kennewick on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The men decided to take the SUV off-roading in Hover Park with a couple of friends — Daniel Torres, 36, and Samantha Delanoy, 28. They ended up getting stuck in the middle of a pond Monday afternoon.

A concerned citizen noticed the SUV and called 911 around 1:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found the quartet standing near the partially sunk Suburban.

Velasquez and McKee were booked into Benton County jail for allegedly taking the Suburban.

Delanoy allegedly ran off when deputies arrived. They caught her and she was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402

