Woman’s condition upgraded after motorcycle wreck on Highway 240

A motorcycle passenger is OK after a crash on Highway 240 sent her to a Spokane hospital early Sunday.
Kelly M. McGrath, 34, of Kennewick, is in satisfactory condition at Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center, according to a hospital offical.
McGrath was thrown from the back of a Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe just after midnight.
The motorcycle’s driver, Eamon M. Smith, 36, of Kennewick, drifted into the highway’s guardrail, then overcorrected, the Washington State Patrol said.
Smith was not injured. Both wore helmets.
