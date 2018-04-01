Kennewick police arrested a teen who was using a stolen gun to fire into the air at this intersection.
Crime

Teen arrested after firing gun into the air in Kennewick neighborhood

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

April 01, 2018 11:21 AM

A teen shot at least one house while firing a gun off in the middle of a Kennewick street.

Several people saw the 16-year-old youth standing in the intersection of West 31st Avenue and South Vancouver Street firing a gun into the air, and called 911, Kennewick police said.

Officers found him with the handgun in the area. After a short standoff, the teen was arrested.

The gun was swiped from a vehicle a couple of days earlier, police said.

Police found several shell casings and damage to one house.

No one was injured.

The teen was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center for possessing a stolen handgun and felony reckless endangerment.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

