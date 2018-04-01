Teen arrested after firing gun into the air in Kennewick neighborhood

A teen shot at least one house while firing a gun off in the middle of a Kennewick street.
Several people saw the 16-year-old youth standing in the intersection of West 31st Avenue and South Vancouver Street firing a gun into the air, and called 911, Kennewick police said.
Officers found him with the handgun in the area. After a short standoff, the teen was arrested.
The gun was swiped from a vehicle a couple of days earlier, police said.
Police found several shell casings and damage to one house.
No one was injured.
The teen was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center for possessing a stolen handgun and felony reckless endangerment.
