He called the prosecutor a snake and shouted at Kennewick jurors. His next home is prison

A rapist who yelled at a Kennewick jury moments after he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls was ordered to prison.
Juan Jose Luna Huezo will serve a 25-year minimum term after his January conviction for abusing the young girls —one of them after duct taping her arms and legs.
The 38-year-old faced a minimum of up to 18 years in prison. However, the sex crimes carry a mandatory maximum term of life, which means a state board will determine when he is ready to be released after he serves the minimum sentence.
Benton County Superior Court Judge Carrie Runge followed the prosecutor’s recommendation for the exceptional sentence.
Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra called the trial one of the most heartbreaking she has ever seen in a child sex abuse case.
She praised the grade-school girls who took the witness stand in January in testify against Huezo — one shaking during her testimony, while the other silently cried in the courtroom.
“They were very brave little girls,” she said. “We’re very happy that he was given an exceptional sentence because it was a very serious crime.”
Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra, Benton County
Huezo was frequently disruptive during his trial.
When the girls’ mother began to testify, he stood up in court and glared at her, said witnesses. He refused to take his seat again until the judge ordered him to.
Then, moments after the verdict was read, Huezo shouted at the jurors being led from the room, “You let this snake manipulate your mind. Just to let you know, OK, I’m going away for life. Thank you so much.”
At the trial, Huezo denied the accusations.
One victim revealed to a friend last February that she had been sexually abused by Huezo for at least two years.
Petra said in documents that Huezo also molested the younger girl, telling her he was waiting to have sex with her until she was older.
He was convicted of first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree child molestation. All three charges carry life sentences with the possibility for release after serving the minimum sentence.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
