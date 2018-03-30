Kennewick woman finds live grenade and takes it home

A woman found and kept a live grenade Friday as they walked by the Benton County Fairgrounds.
The 54-year-old Kennewick resident was near the railroad tracks when they found the grenade, said Kennewick Officer Cory McGee.
The M67 grenade still had the pin inserted.
The woman carried it to their home on the 500 block of South Larch Street and called police, McGee said.
Never miss a local story.
Officers moved the grenade away from the house and called the Richland Bomb Squad, who disposed of it.
It was a real grenade, said Cerise Peck, a crime prevention specialist with Richland police.
McGee said no other explosives were found in the area of the first one.
“If you find anything that appears to be an explosive device, do not touch it,” Kennewick police said on their Facebook page. “Leave it where it is and call the police.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments