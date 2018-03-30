More Videos

Crime

Fire consumes downtown Kennewick mobile home

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 30, 2018 09:44 AM

Kennewick firefighters are battling a mobile home fire Friday morning in downtown Kennewick.

The fire that destroyed a single-wide mobile home was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the Klamath Court trailer park on the 800 block of Klamath Avenue off Columbia Drive.

Black smoke is billowing from the blaze. At least one tree was on fire as crews scrambled to keep the flames from spreading to other mobile homes.

A neighbor said the man and woman who lived there got out safely. Their dog died.

Check back for updates.

