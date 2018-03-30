60-year-old woman hit crossing Kennewick street

A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a pickup while crossing Fifth Avenue in Kenneick on Thursday evening.
The driver, John Zabala, 20, had stopped at an intersection on the 100 block at 6:50 p.m., Sgt. Aaron Clem said. Zabala told investigators the sun was in his eyes and he didn’t see the woman before hitting her.
She was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick before being transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. She is in satisfactory condition.
Zabala stopped and cooperated with police, said Clem.
Never miss a local story.
Officers are still investigating.
Comments