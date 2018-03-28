Benton County Detectives search the vehicle suspected in a Kennewick residential burglary after it was spotted Tuesday night parked at the Sage and Sun Motel in Pasco.
Benton County Detectives search the vehicle suspected in a Kennewick residential burglary after it was spotted Tuesday night parked at the Sage and Sun Motel in Pasco. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff
Alert neighbor “shoots” suspicious car. Benton deputies use photo to capture burglary suspect

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

March 28, 2018 08:11 AM

Benton County Sheriff officials are crediting a snapshot taken by an alert neighbor for solving a residential burglary in the 7100 block of West Arrowhead Avenue.

Deputies responded Tuesday morning to a report of items that were taken from inside the Kennewick house.

A neighbor provided deputies with a photograph of the suspect vehicle during the investigation.

An off-duty Benton County Detective later spotted the vehicle parked at the Sage and Sun Motel at 1232 S. 10th Ave. in Pasco.

Benton County Gang Detective and patrol deputies arrested Ernie Mercado, 48, of Pasco.

A press release says Mercado confessed to the crime and was taken into custody.

The stolen property was recovered.

