A Pasco man who shot at police wants to see his daughter. The judge said no

A man facing attempted murder charges for shooting at Pasco police is barred from seeing his teen daughter.
Edwin Espejo’s attorney Gary Metro asked a Franklin County Superior Court judge on Tuesday to lift a no-contact order preventing Espejo from talking to the 14-year-old.
Espejo, 31, is scheduled for a July 23 trial in the shootout in his basement of their South Ninth Avenue home that has left him in a wheelchair.
Since October, Espejo has been prevented from being within 500 feet of the teen.
Metro told the Judge Joe Burrowes that the girl is not a main witness, and he didn’t expect prosecutors would have her testify.
“She is very close with her dad and it’s a tough spot in a 14-year-old girl’s life. ... They both know not to discuss the case,” he said.
Prosecutor Shawn Sant disagreed, saying the girl is a key witness in the case.
And, he argued, Espejo has a history of ignoring court orders, including a conviction for assaulting someone who had a protection order against him.
“It’s obviously a very serious situation, and I believe based on the previous matter that it may or may not be beneficial to the daughter at this period in time,” he said.
Burrowes agreed.
While the girl was not one of the two children in the basement with Espejo when police arrived last September, she was part of the fight that brought police to the Ninth Avenue home, according to court documents.
Espejo’s wife, Maria Ordaz, told officers he was drunk and out of control, and they began arguing about the TV. When she said she was leaving, he wouldn’t let her take their children.
Ordaz told her daughter to call 911, but Espejo stopped her. That’s when Ordaz grabbed the phone and called.
The girl was one of several children outside the house when police arrived.
Officers found Espejo on a mattress in the basement. He’d sent his other children upstairs, but not before telling them that he loved them and goodbye, according to court records.
Police said they warned him not to reach for his pistol. An attempt to stun him didn’t work and they opened fire when he reportedly reached for the gun.
Espejo emptied his .45-caliber pistol at three officers and they fired 21 shots in return.
