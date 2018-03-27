Crime

Man says he was shot in Pasco, and didn’t realize it for miles

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 27, 2018 08:15 AM

A man claims he was shot in the ankle during a walk in Pasco, but didn’t realize it until he got to his Kennewick home.

The 47-year-old man told Pasco police officers he was walking in the area of 24th Avenue and Court Street Monday night when he heard a pop and felt a pain in his ankle, Pasco police Sgt. James Thompson said.

No one reported hearing a gun shot in that area.

The victim said it wasn’t until he got home that he found the bullet wound in his left ankle and heel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The injury was not life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect, and the victim isn’t providing any additional information.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Pasco police at 509-545-3421.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials

View More Video