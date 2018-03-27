Man says he was shot in Pasco, and didn’t realize it for miles

A man claims he was shot in the ankle during a walk in Pasco, but didn’t realize it until he got to his Kennewick home.
The 47-year-old man told Pasco police officers he was walking in the area of 24th Avenue and Court Street Monday night when he heard a pop and felt a pain in his ankle, Pasco police Sgt. James Thompson said.
No one reported hearing a gun shot in that area.
The victim said it wasn’t until he got home that he found the bullet wound in his left ankle and heel.
The injury was not life-threatening.
Police do not have a suspect, and the victim isn’t providing any additional information.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Pasco police at 509-545-3421.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
