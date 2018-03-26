Crime

Man caught at home after chase with Prosser police

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 26, 2018 12:45 PM

The second time wasn’t a charm for a man trying to escape Prosser police.

An officer spotted Ruben A. Meza-Rodriguez, 20, get behind the wheel of a vehicle outside of Love’s Truck Stop early Sunday morning.

Officials said the officer knew Meza-Rodriguez’s license was suspended.

When the officer signaled him to stop, the driver took off, Prosser police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The chase reached 110 mph and stretched through the northern part of the county, officials said.

Meza-Rodriguez reached blew stop signs and drove on both sides of the road.

When he turned onto a gravel road, the officer called off the chase because of safety concerns, officials said.

That night, police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies went to Meza-Rodriguez’s home.

They spotted two women inside. The lights quickly went out after they knocked on the door.

Police waited, and the two women eventually came out. They refused to talk, officials said.

Meza-Rodriguez later came out too and was arrested.

Deputies booked him into the Benton County jail on suspicion of eluding.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials

View More Video