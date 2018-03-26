Driver in Pasco nearly hits construction workers, escapes police

Pasco police are looking for a Chevy Malibu that nearly hit construction workers on Lewis Street.
A Pasco police officer signaled an erratic silver Malibu to stop on Sylvester Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.
The car took off instead, making its way to Lewis Street toward the blue bridge.
Officers reported he nearly hit construction crews before getting onto Highway 395 toward Kennewick.
Anyone with information about the car can contact Pasco police at 509-545-3421.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
