Crime

Driver in Pasco nearly hits construction workers, escapes police

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 26, 2018 12:11 PM

Pasco, WA

Pasco police are looking for a Chevy Malibu that nearly hit construction workers on Lewis Street.

A Pasco police officer signaled an erratic silver Malibu to stop on Sylvester Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The car took off instead, making its way to Lewis Street toward the blue bridge.

Officers reported he nearly hit construction crews before getting onto Highway 395 toward Kennewick.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information about the car can contact Pasco police at 509-545-3421.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials

View More Video