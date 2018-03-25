These three broke into a shed holding donations. Do you recognize them?

Pasco police are hunting for a trio of thieves who broke into a shed and stole donated items.
Two women and a man were caught on camera breaking into the building near the intersection of Road 34 and Sylvester Street on Friday around 6 p.m. The door was secured so that people could leave donations.
They grabbed several items and appeared to leave in a red or maroon minivan, Pasco police said.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the three people to call 509-545-3510 and reference case number 18-15612.
