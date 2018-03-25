Pasco police are looking for three people who broke into a donation shed near the intersection of Road 34 and Sylvester Street.
Pasco police are looking for three people who broke into a donation shed near the intersection of Road 34 and Sylvester Street. Pasco Police Department
Pasco police are looking for three people who broke into a donation shed near the intersection of Road 34 and Sylvester Street. Pasco Police Department

Crime

These three broke into a shed holding donations. Do you recognize them?

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 25, 2018 09:57 AM

Pasco police are hunting for a trio of thieves who broke into a shed and stole donated items.

Two women and a man were caught on camera breaking into the building near the intersection of Road 34 and Sylvester Street on Friday around 6 p.m. The door was secured so that people could leave donations.

They grabbed several items and appeared to leave in a red or maroon minivan, Pasco police said.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the three people to call 509-545-3510 and reference case number 18-15612.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials

View More Video