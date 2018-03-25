It was a wooly day for Pasco police

Things got a bit wooly for at least one Pasco police officer Saturday afternoon.
Officer Tom Groom got a call about a pair of sheep in a backyard of a home at 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Road 34 and Jay Street.
The sheep ignored the officer and continued to eat the grass.
“Officer Groom, remembering his boyhood of watching classic Western films, channeling his inner John Wayne, was able to make a lasso with some rope,” Pasco police said. “Using precise aim and skill, (he) apprehended one of the intruders.”
Never miss a local story.
The other four-legged prowler tried to make a break for it, but Groom was able to tackle it. The pair were taken to their home nearby.
Since Pasco police shared Grooms escapades on Facebook, several people added their sheep-related humor.
“Were the suspect’s even remotely sheepish about it? Baaaashful, maybe?” one commenter said.
“Baaaaad boys, baaaaad boys.” another person said, followed by, “What ewe gonna do?”
Neither of the animals were hurt, but a lint roller was needed to clean some uniforms, Pasco police said
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments