Kennewick teen charged with daycare rape asks for trial delay

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

March 22, 2018 12:46 PM

Kennewick, WA

A teen charged with raping a young girl at a Kennewick daycare asked Thursday to move his trial out two months.

Logan T. Santjer, 16, now is scheduled to face a Benton County Superior Court jury on June 18.

Prosecutors allege the boy took the girl into a playroom on Dec. 29, told her to close her eyes and then sexually assaulted her.

The girl told her parents that night, and police were called the following day.

The daycare, Angie’s Kids Daycare, was operated by Santjer’s mother in their Kennewick home.

Police pulled security video from the daycare, but an 8-minute portion of the footage was gone, court documents said.

Santjer is charged with first-degree rape of a child.

The case is being handled in adult court because of his age and the seriousness of the allegation.

The daycare is no longer open.

Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer

