Motorcyclist hits semi on Highway 395

A Stanfield man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he was hit on his motorcycle by semi truck that pulled out in front of him on Highway 395 at Interstate 84 near Umatilla.
Jason Wesley Blankenship, 40, died at the scene when his Harley Davidson struck the truck and trailer, said Oregon State Police.
The collision happened at 2:15 p.m. as Blankenship was headed south on Highway 395. He was crossing the overpass when the truck driver, Roberto Rodriguez-Diaz, 41, pulled into his lane.
The highway and exit were closed for 3 1/2 hours during the investigation.
Never miss a local story.
Rodriguez-Diaz is under investigation for inattentive driving and failing to obey traffic signals. The information will be forwarded to the Umatilla County District Attorney to consider possible charges.
The Oregon State Police were assisted by the Stanfield Police Department, Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments