A Stanfield, Ore., man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he was hit on his motorcycle when a semi truck pulled out in front of him on Highway 395 near the Interstate 84 overpass.
A Stanfield, Ore., man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he was hit on his motorcycle when a semi truck pulled out in front of him on Highway 395 near the Interstate 84 overpass. Oregon State Police
A Stanfield, Ore., man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he was hit on his motorcycle when a semi truck pulled out in front of him on Highway 395 near the Interstate 84 overpass. Oregon State Police

Crime

Motorcyclist hits semi on Highway 395

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

March 21, 2018 09:52 AM

Umatilla, OR

A Stanfield man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he was hit on his motorcycle by semi truck that pulled out in front of him on Highway 395 at Interstate 84 near Umatilla.

Jason Wesley Blankenship, 40, died at the scene when his Harley Davidson struck the truck and trailer, said Oregon State Police.

The collision happened at 2:15 p.m. as Blankenship was headed south on Highway 395. He was crossing the overpass when the truck driver, Roberto Rodriguez-Diaz, 41, pulled into his lane.

The highway and exit were closed for 3 1/2 hours during the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rodriguez-Diaz is under investigation for inattentive driving and failing to obey traffic signals. The information will be forwarded to the Umatilla County District Attorney to consider possible charges.

The Oregon State Police were assisted by the Stanfield Police Department, Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials

View More Video