He was paid to care for a blind, mute Kennewick man. Hidden cameras revealed beatings, police say

A Kennewick mother is fearful for her adult son’s safety after her in-home caregiver for 10 years allegedly attacked him.
James O. Dickerson Jr. was caught March 14 on surveillance video punching his patient in the lower abdomen, striking the man’s legs and hitting him in the face, police said.
The patient is a 25-year-old man with cerebral palsy who cannot walk, see or speak. He is a survivor of shaken baby syndrome.
Dickerson, 54, pleaded innocent recently in Benton County District Court to assault involving the “intentional unwanted touching of another, not in self-defense.”
The Richland man had been in custody, but was released on his personal recognizance.
That led the mother to file for a temporary protection order for a vulnerable adult.
Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner granted the request, along with a separate order for Dickerson to surrender any guns and other dangerous weapons while the case is pending.
Another hearing is scheduled to decide on a permanent protection order.
The mother in her petition said Dickerson has been her son’s paid evening caregiver for about 10 years.
When he started, Dickerson “was kindhearted and seemed genuinely trustworthy,” she wrote. But she became concerned with his changing moods in the last six months, and installed video cameras in her home.
She described her son as very quiet and calm, and said he “does not do anything to cause or provoke anger or violence.” Her son cannot communicate, even with sign language, and is completely handicapped and wheelchair-bound, she said.
The woman turned over several videos to Kennewick police that she claims show “how rough/abusive James was with (her son).”
Officer Adam Greiber received the report March 15 and met with the alleged victim’s mother.
Then he attacked my helpless, blind son, who had no way to protect himself and cannot talk to tell anyone what happened. I am sick and brokenhearted. Please protect my son!!
Disabled man’s mother
In the first video clip, Dickerson can be seen standing over his patient, who was sitting on the couch, and delivering “five direct, quick and intense thrusts to the lower abdominal area” with his hands placed on top of each other, court documents said.
In another clip, he was holding a towel and what appears to be a hairbrush, and struck the patient in the face three to four times before rubbing his face, documents said.
Officer Greiber was waiting for Dickerson when he came to work at 1 p.m. Dickerson agreed to talk, saying he actually was performing the Heimlich maneuver on his patient because the man was choking.
He said the patient “was sitting quietly staring off at the wall with his mouth open and that it looked like he could not breathe,” court documents said.
He was not making any unusual movements and had not eaten for about three hours, Dickerson told the officer.
Dickerson acknowledged that he was wrong to hit the man’s legs to straighten them and should have been more gentle, documents said.
He also reportedly told the officer that the third video clip showing him hitting the patient in the face was his effort to wipe food off the man’s face.
The mother, in her petition, said videos show the violent attacks started just six minutes after Dickerson started his shift on March 14.
She said just before Dickerson allegedly punched her son in the abdomen five to six times, he calmly looked over his shoulder “as if to make sure no one was at the front door of the house.”
“Then he attacked my helpless, blind son, who had no way to protect himself and cannot talk to tell anyone what happened,” she continued in the petition for protection. “I am sick and brokenhearted. Please protect my son!!”
