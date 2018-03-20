Grant County Deputy Jose Rivera poses with his family following the shooting. The Grant County sheriff ruled he can return to work.
Grant County deputy back to work after accidentally shooting his wife

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 20, 2018 06:32 PM

Moses Lake, WA

A Grant County deputy is returning to work after accidentally shooting his wife at their Moses Lake home.

Deputy Jose Rivera told investigators he didn’t realize there was a bullet in the chamber of a new pistol when he pointed at his wife and squeezed the trigger.

The bullet hit her right arm and chest. She recovered after undergoing open-heart surgery to remove the bullet.

Rivera has been on paid administrative leave since the Aug. 9 shooting.

The Franklin County prosecutors were called in prosecute the case.

Rivera initially faced felony charges. He eventually pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, and was ordered to serve 50 hours of community service, including 15 gun safety presentations to youth, adults and fellow law enforcement officers.

“After a great deal of reflection, thought and prayer, I have decided that Rivera will resume his duties as a deputy,” Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said in a statement this week. “The incident was a tragic accident and certainly one which Deputy Rivera has learned from.”

He said the deputy is a valued member of the department who made a mistake and he faced charges.

“To release him from his duties as a sheriff’s deputy, I feel, would needlessly remove a good cop from the community,” Jones said.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

