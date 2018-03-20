Grant County deputy back to work after accidentally shooting his wife

A Grant County deputy is returning to work after accidentally shooting his wife at their Moses Lake home.
Deputy Jose Rivera told investigators he didn’t realize there was a bullet in the chamber of a new pistol when he pointed at his wife and squeezed the trigger.
The bullet hit her right arm and chest. She recovered after undergoing open-heart surgery to remove the bullet.
Rivera has been on paid administrative leave since the Aug. 9 shooting.
The Franklin County prosecutors were called in prosecute the case.
Rivera initially faced felony charges. He eventually pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, and was ordered to serve 50 hours of community service, including 15 gun safety presentations to youth, adults and fellow law enforcement officers.
“After a great deal of reflection, thought and prayer, I have decided that Rivera will resume his duties as a deputy,” Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said in a statement this week. “The incident was a tragic accident and certainly one which Deputy Rivera has learned from.”
He said the deputy is a valued member of the department who made a mistake and he faced charges.
“To release him from his duties as a sheriff’s deputy, I feel, would needlessly remove a good cop from the community,” Jones said.
