Prosser man believed to be person who died in trailer fire

A 40-year-old Prosser man is believed to be the person who died in a trailer fire Monday.
Benton County coroner’s investigators are working to confirm the identity of the body found in a trailer belonging to Miguel Meraz-Lopez.
However, Meraz-Lopez’s family has moved forward with funeral plans for Meraz-Lopez, according to a death notice from a local funeral home.
The notice said Meraz-Lopez died in his home Monday.
The Benton County Coroner’s Office said a forensic dentist was scheduled to examine the body Tuesday night.
A cattleman at the Toppenish Sales Yard, Meraz-Lopez lived in the area for the past 19 years.
People living on the property off North Griffin Road saw the fire and called 911.
When Yakima firefighters arrived, they discovered downed power lines and flames threatening a shop on the property.
The fire was put out by 2:16 a.m. and the man was discovered inside.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
