A man allegedly threw rocks at police officers in Kennewick near a busy street
A man allegedly threw rocks at police officers in Kennewick near a busy street Kennewick Police Department
A man allegedly threw rocks at police officers in Kennewick near a busy street Kennewick Police Department

Crime

Man tosses rocks at Kennewick police

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 20, 2018 05:11 PM

Kennewick, WA

A man had a brief, but rocky exchange with Kennewick police Tuesday after he threw stones at them.

Police officers spotted Jarad Mo, 23, from a parking lot at about 8:45 a.m. near Walgreens on West Clearwater Avenue.

When Mo saw the police car, he picked up two rocks and threw them at the car. He barely missed hitting another car, police said.

Mo went into Starbucks across the street. When police tried to follow him inside, he began screaming that they were harassing him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police arrested Mo and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of obstructing an officer.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials

View More Video