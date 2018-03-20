Man tosses rocks at Kennewick police

A man had a brief, but rocky exchange with Kennewick police Tuesday after he threw stones at them.
Police officers spotted Jarad Mo, 23, from a parking lot at about 8:45 a.m. near Walgreens on West Clearwater Avenue.
When Mo saw the police car, he picked up two rocks and threw them at the car. He barely missed hitting another car, police said.
Mo went into Starbucks across the street. When police tried to follow him inside, he began screaming that they were harassing him.
Police arrested Mo and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of obstructing an officer.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
