UPDATE: Pasco police arrest two after crashing into animal control truck

Pasco police caught two men after they hit an animal control vehicle.
The men were in a Acura heading east when they struck the truck shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Both men ran from the vehicle, but did not get far before police caught them.
Police did not release any details of the men in the Acura.
One person was being treated by paramedics on the scene.
Never miss a local story.
Pasco High School and Emerson Elementary went into a brief lockdown while officers searched. It was lifted about 10 minutes later.
Check back for updates.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments