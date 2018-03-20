Pasco police caught two men after they tried to run from a crash with an animal control vehicle on Irving Street.
Crime

UPDATE: Pasco police arrest two after crashing into animal control truck

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 20, 2018 10:37 AM

Pasco police caught two men after they hit an animal control vehicle.

The men were in a Acura heading east when they struck the truck shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Both men ran from the vehicle, but did not get far before police caught them.

Police did not release any details of the men in the Acura.

One person was being treated by paramedics on the scene.

Pasco High School and Emerson Elementary went into a brief lockdown while officers searched. It was lifted about 10 minutes later.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

