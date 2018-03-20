Yes, those were refrigerators along Highway 12

A crash outside of Touchet on Monday night scatted a load of refrigerators along Highway 12.
Igor Haydarov, 20, of Kennewick, was driving a truck carrying the appliances west on the highway about 30 miles east of Pasco around 9:30 p.m.
He was slowing to turn right onto a dirt road, when a Dodge D350 pickup hit the truck from behind, the Washington State Patrol said.
The crash sent the truck into the ditch and the refrigerators across the highway.
Haydarov and the pickup driver, James B. Devine, 73, of Yakima, were not hurt, said the WSP.
