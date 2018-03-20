A crash on Highway 12 left refrigerators on the side of the road.
A crash on Highway 12 left refrigerators on the side of the road. Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
A crash on Highway 12 left refrigerators on the side of the road. Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Yes, those were refrigerators along Highway 12

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 20, 2018 09:50 AM

Touchet, WA

A crash outside of Touchet on Monday night scatted a load of refrigerators along Highway 12.

Igor Haydarov, 20, of Kennewick, was driving a truck carrying the appliances west on the highway about 30 miles east of Pasco around 9:30 p.m.

He was slowing to turn right onto a dirt road, when a Dodge D350 pickup hit the truck from behind, the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash sent the truck into the ditch and the refrigerators across the highway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Haydarov and the pickup driver, James B. Devine, 73, of Yakima, were not hurt, said the WSP.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials

View More Video