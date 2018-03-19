16-time felon dealt drugs from Tri-City hotels

A felon who sold meth out of Richland and Kennewick hotels has been sentenced to life in prison.
Miles Barton Nichols, 59, of Pasco, was found guilty in October of intending to distribute meth while armed with gun.
He admitted to a Richland police officer to distributing a pound of meth every two to three days, according to court documents.
Nichols had about 16 previous felony convictions over decades, the prosecution said in documents filed in federal court.
U.S. Judge Edward Shea said during the recent sentencing hearing that prior felony drug convictions qualified Nichols for a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment after being found guilty of planning to distribute 50 grams of pure methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.
Shea also sentenced Nichols to 33 years and nine months in prison on a second count of intending to distribute meth and five years in prison for having a gun while drug trafficking. The sentences are to run one after another.
His punishment for being a felon with a gun is 10 years in prison, to run at the same time as his other prison time, Shea ruled.
Defendant’s criminal history is not only extensive, but also exhibits a pattern of endangering and harming the public.
Prosecution in court document
On Dec. 16, 2015, Richland police officers were watching the M Hotel and saw a woman get out of a car and knock on a few sliding doors, apparently looking for someone, according to court documents.
Nichols let her into his room and she left a few minutes later, according to court documents. Police later determined the woman had purchased $50 of meth, the latest of more than 10 purchases she made from him, she told police.
A search warrant of the hotel room turned up about 27.5 grams of meth, drug ledgers, digital scales and a pistol and a revolver with ammunition.
No one was in the room, but officers used a GPS cell phone warrant to track Nichols to a room in the Days Inn in Kennewick, according to court documents.
A search of the Kennewick room turned up 158 grams of meth and more drug ledgers, according to court documents. The ledgers were used to keep track of who owed him money, according to court documents.
(He was involved with) small-time users like himself, people in rather desperate situations.
Defense attorney
Nichols appeared to be operating independently, rather than as part of a larger drug organization, according to prosecutors.
The defense argued for a prison sentence of just 15 years, saying the comments Nichols made to police after his arrest were “boastful and improbable.”
He was involved with “small-time users like himself, people in rather desperate situations,” the defense said.
The prosecution said the longest time Nichols had previously served in prison was five years and eight months for first-degree robbery in 1996. He had held a gun to a man’s head and demanded his wallet, according to court documents.
“Defendant’s criminal history is not only extensive, but also exhibits a pattern of endangering and harming the public,” said prosecutors.
In addition to Richland police, agencies participating in the investigation included the Kennewick police; the Washington State Patrol; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
