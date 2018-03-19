The baby was asleep on the floor. His father kicked him in the head out of anger, police say

A father allegedly kicked his sleeping baby in the head because he was angry at his girlfriend for leaving him behind at a Kennewick hotel.
The 7-month-old boy was asleep on the floor when Tristen D. Landry kicked him, according to police.
Now, the baby is recovering in a Spokane hospital and Landry is locked up without bail in the Benton County jail.
Landry, 22, is being held on suspicion of second-degree assault of a child with domestic violence. Prosecutors have until Tuesday to file charges or release him from custody.
The baby was in stable condition on Monday.
Court documents show that Landry was at a hotel on West Clearwater Avenue last Thursday morning when his girlfriend left him alone with the baby.
A short time later, his friend came to the room saying Landry’s girlfriend had called him to pick up Landry.
Landry was mad about that and started punching the walls of the room, breaking his right hand, said court documents.
He then turned his anger on his sleeping son, said investigators.
The friend saw the abuse, picked up the crying baby and took him to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, documents said. Landry stayed at the hotel.
Doctors diagnosed the baby with a skull fracture and a brain bleed, Kennewick Detective Michael Weatherbee wrote in court documents.
The baby was moved to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for more intensive treatment.
Landry’s criminal history includes several convictions from 2014.
In Franklin County, he was ordered to serve one year in prison as part of a special Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative. He had two separate cases with charges of possessing methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude and possessing a stolen car.
Across the river, Landry was one of the prime suspects in more than 100 car break-ins and thefts in Kennewick and unincorporated areas east of the city.
He admitted doing the crime spree with his friends, and allegedly stashed the stolen loot with hopes of selling it. One morning, they broke into 21 vehicles.
Landry also burglarized the In Step Baptist Church in Finley, vandalized the interior of the building with damage in excess of $10,000 and took items, including an electric guitar.
He got six months in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of vehicle prowl.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
