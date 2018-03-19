More threats surface at different Kennewick school

A new threat to a Kennewick school surfaced — this time at Horse Heaven Middle School.
Students reported seeing a handwritten message on a bathroom wall that a school shooting would take place this Saturday, school officials said.
Kennewick police were called and are investigating.
This is the latest in a series of threats of varying levels of seriousness leveled at local schools. It comes less than a week after two sets of threats were discovered in Park Middle School.
The first found on a bathroom stall on Wednesday and reported to school staff threatened a school shooting on March 20.
Police Sgt. Aaron Clem said additional police would be patrolling in the area in response.
The five additional notes left by a pair of girls the next day reported the shooting would happen on Monday. The girls told police they thought it was funny.
School officials asked parents to talk to their children about the importance of reporting threats, and the consequences of joking about it.
“Please know that we care about the well-being of all of our students and will continue to take all reports seriously by reporting them to local law enforcement,” the school district said.
