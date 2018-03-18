Kennewick man dies in Oregon crash

A Kennewick man is dead after his Hyundai Elantra flipped near Bly, Ore., on Saturday evening.
Timothy J. Morris, 35, was headed east on Highway 140E when his car left the road around 6:30 p.m. It rolled several times before stopping about 40 feet north of the westbound lane, the Oregon State Patrol said.
Morris died at the scene. A 15-year-old girl also in the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Oregon State Patrol is investigating whether Morris was wearing his seat belt or if alcohol was involved in the crash.
Never miss a local story.
The highway was closed for about two hours while police investigated.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments