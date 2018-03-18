No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kennewick Sunday afternoon.
Mercedes Benz didn’t have plates yet, and now it’s wrecked

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 18, 2018 01:49 PM

An inattentive driver led to a wrecked Mercedes Benz with dealer’s plates.

A Mercedes Benz was heading toward Van Buren Street on West First Avenue at 11 a.m. Sunday. The driver ran the stop sign, and smacked into another car, sending it up onto a nearby lawn, Kennewick police said..

Several people on Kennewick police’s Facebook page noted the Mercedes did not have a permanent license plate on it, and had the dealer’s paperwork on the front window.

No one was injured.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

