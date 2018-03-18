Mercedes Benz didn’t have plates yet, and now it’s wrecked

An inattentive driver led to a wrecked Mercedes Benz with dealer’s plates.
A Mercedes Benz was heading toward Van Buren Street on West First Avenue at 11 a.m. Sunday. The driver ran the stop sign, and smacked into another car, sending it up onto a nearby lawn, Kennewick police said..
Several people on Kennewick police’s Facebook page noted the Mercedes did not have a permanent license plate on it, and had the dealer’s paperwork on the front window.
No one was injured.
