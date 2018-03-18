1 dead in early morning fire in Prosser

One person is dead after an early morning fire destroyed a travel trailer in Prosser.
Firefighters were called to 14505 North Griffin Road at 1:54 a.m. and found the trailer engulfed by flames, said Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
It’s unknown who called 911 about the fire, said West Benton Fire Rescue Chief Seth Johnson.
The flames brought down power lines and threatened a shop on the property.
Once firefighters got the blaze under control about half an hour after the initial call, they discovered the remains inside.
People living at a nearby home say the trailer’s owner is missing.
Deputies are investigating the fire and working to determine who was inside.
The cause is unknown.
Yakima County Fire District 5 was called to help douse the fire.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
