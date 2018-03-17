7-month-old infant kicked in the head in Kennewick

Kennewick, WA
A 7-month-old child was rushed to a Spokane hospital after being kicked in the head.
Details are sparse about the Thursday incident. Kennewick police said someone called to report a 22-year-old man was suicidal.
Then a short time later, officers learned an injured baby was being treated at Trios.
The child was sent to a Spokane hospital with what was described as “a skull fracture and blood on the brain.”
Police learned the man had kicked the child in the head.
He was found by police and booked on second-degree assault charges.
Benton County jail records show Tristen D. Landry, 22, was booked for second-degree assault of a child Thursday at 4:18 p.m. Kennewick police were not able to confirm whether he was the person involved in the attack.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
