No suspect found after threat closes Pasco High School

Police did not find the source of a threat that shut down Pasco High School Thursday afternoon.
It started near baseball game between Pasco and Prosser high schools, when a person overheard a man making threats around 4:50 p.m.
That person reported it to school officials, who called police, said Shane Edinger, the district’s director of public affairs.
This led school officials to move students to Edgar Brown stadium, and evening activities were canceled or postponed.
Classes resumed Friday.
Officers searched the building, but no one was found, said Sgt. Brad Gregory.
