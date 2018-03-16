More Videos

The collision between a car and a semitruck reportedly has trapped some people in a car. One person was flown from the scene. Cameron Probert cprobert@tricityherald.com
The collision between a car and a semitruck reportedly has trapped some people in a car. One person was flown from the scene. Cameron Probert cprobert@tricityherald.com

Crime

UPDATE: Investigators unsure why car was going wrong way in Franklin County collision

By Cameron Probert And Jake Dorsey

cprobert@tricityherald.com

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

March 16, 2018 03:13 PM

Pasco, WA

A man was flown from the scene of a strange car-versus-semitruck crash Friday in Franklin County.

Traffic is being detoured around the accident scene at Glade North Road.

Deputy Scott Wright of the county sheriff’s office said that the driver of the car was headed south in the northbound lane toward Pasco.

The semi was heading north when the car crashed into the semi’s rear driver-side tire, ripping it from the truck.

Investigators aren’t sure if either driver tried to swerve out of the way.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the car and called for an air ambulance.

Wright said investigators don’t know why the driver was in the wrong lane.

Franklin County Fire District 3 and Pasco Fire Department crews responded to the scene.

Drivers are being diverted to Clark Road.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials

