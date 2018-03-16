UPDATE: Investigators unsure why car was going wrong way in Franklin County collision

A man was flown from the scene of a strange car-versus-semitruck crash Friday in Franklin County.

Traffic is being detoured around the accident scene at Glade North Road.

Deputy Scott Wright of the county sheriff’s office said that the driver of the car was headed south in the northbound lane toward Pasco.

The semi was heading north when the car crashed into the semi’s rear driver-side tire, ripping it from the truck.

Investigators aren’t sure if either driver tried to swerve out of the way.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the car and called for an air ambulance.

Wright said investigators don’t know why the driver was in the wrong lane.

Franklin County Fire District 3 and Pasco Fire Department crews responded to the scene.

Drivers are being diverted to Clark Road.