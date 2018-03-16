This dad only got 10 years for killing his son. The Benton County judge wanted to give him more

Judge Alex Ekstrom reluctantly handed down a 10-year prison sentence on Friday to the father who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of his 2-year-old son.
He gave Mario Torres, 35, of Grandview, a sentence at the bottom of the range allowed by law for first-degree manslaughter, along with the aggravating circumstances of victim vulnerability and domestic violence.
The sentence was less that Ekstrom deserved, the judge said.
“I’m not doing that for you,” he told Torres in Benton County Superior Court. “I’m doing that for the next child who is killed in that fashion.”
Nicholas died Dec. 26, 2014, of a brain injury.
Torres had been watching the toddler at the Kennewick apartment where the boy’s mother lived, while she went Christmas shopping on Dec. 22.
When she returned, the child was lethargic and somewhat unresponsive. The father said the boy accidentally hit his head on a bed frame.
The next day, another relative intervened.
The child was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick and then to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane, where he died.
The death was ruled a homicide.
“This was a sad case and Judge Ekstrom was correct,” Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller said after the hearing. “The defendant did not receive a long enough sentence today. But at least Nicholas Torres, the 2-year-old child, received some justice.”
The judge and Miller said that the case would be difficult to prove at trial.
Miller said Kennewick Police detectives did an outstanding job, but abusive head trauma does not leave the obvious evidence of other homicide cases.
“Not only that, but the time line — there was a delay between the time of the abuse and the time of the seizure and loss of consciousness,” he said.
It also would have been difficult to prove that Mario Torres was responsible for the abuse when the family members with knowledge of what happened “all lied, and lied, and lied again to the police,” he said.
A plea agreement was reached that included a prosecution recommendation for the sentence at the bottom of the range.
Miller, who said he normally takes manslaughter cases to trial, was concerned that he had only a 50-50 chance of prevailing at trial in this case.
“This case is going to haunt me for a long time,” Miller said. “I’m going to be second guessing myself for 20 years.”
While 10 years is not enough for what Mario Torres did to his own son, 10 years in prison … is not going to be fun for him.
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller
Miller and Ekstrom were concerned that if the judge did not honor a recommendation to sentence at the bottom of the range, it would discourage future defendants from pleading guilty in similar, difficult cases.
“While 10 years is not enough for what Mario Torres did to his own son, 10 years in prison … is not going to be fun for him,” Miller said.
The maximum sentence allowed for the crime is 13 years and two months.
Defense attorney Ryan Swinburnson said Mario Torres should “get a lot of deference from the court” for taking responsibility in the case.
Torres declined to speak before being sentenced.
Several relatives were at the hearing to support him, but no one was there to support the little boy, Miller said after the hearing.
The one family member the prosecution had been in regular contact with about Nicholas thought it would be best not to attend, he said.
One report by a Seattle Children’s Hospital pediatrician determined, based on Nicholas’ medical and autopsy records, the toddler suffered from “chronic and repeated child abuse.”
At 2 months old Nicholas Torres suffered a similar brain injury to the one that killed him. When he recovered, he was placed in foster care.
At just 2 months old in June 2012, he had been treated in Spokane for a brain injury similar to the one that caused his death.
After the the child died in 2014, a case for the 2012 abuse was reopened in Yakima County. Mario Torres served nine months in jail.
Nicholas was sent to a foster home after that and thrived there, Miller said.
He was returned to the care of his mother, Nicole Bernal, in April 2014. She was not supposed to have contact with Torres, but he occasionally lived with her in the Kennewick apartment.
Torres told the judge he has a full-time job that pays minimum wage.
Nicholas was home with Torres and an older brother when his mother went shopping Dec. 26.
Bernal initially told investigators that Torres had not seen their son for a month.
She later changed her story to say Torres had been alone with the toddler and his older son for about four hours.
Later still, she revealed Torres had claimed Nicholas fell and hit his head on a bed frame, court documents said.
At one point, the older son reported hearing a “big bang” and crying when his father was in a bedroom with Nicholas.
Torres said he took a break from playing video games with his older son, and found Nicholas slumped over in another room. He said Nicholas told him he was OK, so he left him alone until he later moved the boy to bed, court documents said.
The next day Nicholas was still sleeping. Before he was taken to the hospital, his parents put the toddler in a bathtub and poured cold water over his head. He reportedly didn’t wake up and his neck was limp.
At one point, the older son reported hearing a “big bang” and crying when his father was in a bedroom with Nicholas. The boy said his father told him he accidentally backed into Nicholas, causing the toddler to fall and hit the side of his head, according to court documents.
Torres served six months in the Benton County jail for encouraging his older son to make up lies when investigators asked what happened the day before Nicholas was hospitalized.
In addition to 10 years incarceration, Torres was sentenced to pay mandatory court costs of $900 and will be on probation for three years after being released from prison.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
