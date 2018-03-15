Early morning fire damages Pasco warehouse

Fire crews responded early Thursday morning to a fire in a large warehouse facility at 1404 Foster Wells Road in Pasco.
First arriving firefighters discovered light smoke coming from a door of the building used to house cardboard boxes, spices and chemicals used in local packing houses.
A stack of cardboard was discovered burning and the building’s sprinkler system had activated and kept it from spreading, according to a Pasco Fire Department press release.
Crews from Walla Walla Fire District 5 and Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted at the scene.
Pasco Police temporarily closed Foster Wells Road while fire units were on scene.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
