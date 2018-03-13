Crime

He escaped from community custody. Now police need help to catch him

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 13, 2018 12:08 PM

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a man that escaped community custody.

Ariel Chipres Contreras, 33, of Pasco, allegedly didn’t keep in touch with the state Department of Corrections after he was released for residential burglary, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.

Ariel Chipres Contreras

Contreras is 5-foot-9, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tribal art tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone spotting him can call Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. People can receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

