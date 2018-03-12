Pasco officer goes on trial for alleged sex crimes while off-duty

A Pasco police officer accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl is going on trial this week with reduced charges.
Anthony J. Haworth, 39, now faces two felony sex crimes, including indecent liberties, in Franklin County Superior Court.
His other charges of third-degree rape and voyeurism were dismissed last month by Judge Sam Swanberg, who determined the statute of limitations had expired on the alleged crimes.
Court documents state that Haworth sexually assaulted the teen several times between 2008 and 2013. The criminal allegations stem from off-duty incidents.
The normal statute of limitations for rape is three years and two years for voyeurism. It can be extended to 10 years if committed by an officer and violates his oath of office.
However, former Sheriff Richland Lathim and Haworth testified at a hearing that even though it was standard practice, Haworth never took a live oath or signed a written oath when he worked as a deputy from 2006-12.
Haworth did take an oath when he joined the Pasco Police Department in 2012.
His trial started Monday with 104 potential jurors responding to the Franklin County Courthouse. They each filled out a 12-page questionnaire and are expected to return Wednesday for jury selection.
