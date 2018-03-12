He was rejected by Panama as ‘undesirable.’ The child rape suspect is back in Kennewick

A Kennewick man suspected of raping two girls was booked into jail Monday, three months after he was barred from entering Panama.
Clay V. Haynes, 46, was returned to his hometown by the U.S. Marshals Service. He had been in Florida detention facilities in Miami and then Tallahassee after his arrest on a nationwide warrant.
Bail is set at $300,000.
Haynes is charged in Benton County Superior Court with six sex crimes, ranging from child rape to child molestation.
The two girls sought help in mid-November, disclosing to a friend they had been physically and sexually abused by Haynes for six years, according to court documents.
The girls told Benton County sheriff’s detectives explicit details, saying Haynes would be in a bad mood and take it out on others if they didn’t do what he wanted.
They also detailed how the abuse escalated.
Detectives tried to talk with Haynes but were told the electrician had gone to California for work. Then they got word he was in Colorado, according to an earlier sheriff’s office news release.
During a Nov. 22 search of Haynes’ rural Kennewick home, investigators found 13 guns and items that the girls said were used to abuse them.
Haynes has a 2006 felony drug conviction from Oregon.
Once his arrest warrant was signed Nov. 30 by Judge Bruce Spanner, detectives enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force in finding and arresting Haynes.
On Dec. 4, the sheriff’s department got word that Haynes had been detained while trying to enter Panama. He was expelled from the Central American country as an “undesirable” and escorted by authorities to Miami.
Haynes knew investigators were looking for him, and may have gone to Panama in an attempt to avoid trial, Sgt. Bob Brockman told the Herald in December.
After a lengthy extradition process, Haynes was booked into the Benton County jail at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
