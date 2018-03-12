Man uses survey to lure teens in Kennewick

A strange encounter with a phony survey taker spurred a pair of teens to call police.
The two 15-year-olds were at the Columbia Center Mall on Thursday when a man asked them if they wanted to take a survey and earn $20, Kennewick police said.
After the girls agreed, the man said the survey was really a game.
If they won, he would pay them. If he won, then they would give him a kiss.
He also told them he only had a $50 bill and would need to make change.
He showed one of the girls an older student identification.
The teens walked away and told mall security about the man.
One of the youths found the his photo on Instagram with his age listed as 20.
While the man’s behavior is disturbing, it may not have stepped over the line into illegal, Kennewick Sgt. Aaron Clem said.
Officers still would like to talk to him about it.
Police ask anyone who knows the man to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
