Prosser police are hunting for a driver who led them on a chase around the city Monday.

Crime

Prosser man leads police on I-82 chase

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 12, 2018 09:44 AM

A Prosser man led police on a chase through early Monday traffic on Interstate 82.

Prosser police spotted the man and knew he had a suspended license. They signaled for him to stop, but he had other ideas.

The man drove onto the eastbound lanes of the highway, heading toward Benton City.

Police followed him to the Gibbon Road exit but then called off the chase since they knew who was behind the wheel and didn’t want the public endangered.

Officers are continuing to look for him, said Prosser police.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402

  Comments  

