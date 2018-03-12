Prosser man leads police on I-82 chase

A Prosser man led police on a chase through early Monday traffic on Interstate 82.
Prosser police spotted the man and knew he had a suspended license. They signaled for him to stop, but he had other ideas.
The man drove onto the eastbound lanes of the highway, heading toward Benton City.
Police followed him to the Gibbon Road exit but then called off the chase since they knew who was behind the wheel and didn’t want the public endangered.
Never miss a local story.
Officers are continuing to look for him, said Prosser police.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments