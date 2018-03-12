1 shot in Grandview after a fight in the road

Grandview police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 25-year-old man.
Officers found the man on the 1100 block of Apache Drive after reports about 10:42 p.m. Saturday about a gunshot victim.
Police performed first aid until Grandview firefighters and a Prosser ambulance arrived, said Grandview police.
The man is expected to survive.
Witnesses told investigators he was shot during a fight in the road.
The victim and possible witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Grandview Police Department at 509-882-2000.
