1 shot in Grandview after a fight in the road

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 12, 2018 09:08 AM

Grandview police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 25-year-old man.

Officers found the man on the 1100 block of Apache Drive after reports about 10:42 p.m. Saturday about a gunshot victim.

Police performed first aid until Grandview firefighters and a Prosser ambulance arrived, said Grandview police.

The man is expected to survive.

Witnesses told investigators he was shot during a fight in the road.

The victim and possible witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grandview Police Department at 509-882-2000.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

