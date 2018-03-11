Benton County deputies surrounded a home on Finley Road Saturday after a man tried to end an argument with a shotgun.
1 drunk man plus a shotgun led to hour-long standoff in Finley

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 11, 2018 09:02 AM

A drunken argument ended with an hour-long standoff with Benton County deputies in Finley Saturday night.

Daniel James, 44, allegedly went home drunk and got into an argument with his housemates in the living room shortly before 6:30 p.m., the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. He allegedly walked into a bedroom and returned with a shotgun and threatened one of his housemates.

One of the victims wrestled the gun away from James and escaped the house.

Deputies and Kennewick police officers surrounded the home on the 21000 block of Finley Road. After roughly an hour of talking to James through a loudspeaker, he came out of the residence.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

James was booked into the Benton County jail on a hold for second-degree assault.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

