Murder suspect caught after 3-hour standoff in Kennewick

A murder suspect is in custody after a nearly three-hour standoff that closed a section of Kennewick Avenue.
Officers arrested two men who were inside of a home on the 600 block. One of the men, Marcos Arevalo, is a suspect in a Thursday murder in Spokane.
The standoff started when a Kennewick police officer spotted a Hyundai connected to the murder being driven away from the house at about 7 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Jason Kiel said.
The officer stopped the car and found three women inside. One said that Arevalo, 33, was inside the brown home.
Never miss a local story.
The murder suspect is acquainted with the daughter of the residents, Kiel said.
Police, including the Tri-City Regional SWAT team, surrounded the home and used loudspeakers, noise-producing explosives and negotiating to convince Arevalo and another suspect to come out.
The surrounding homes were evacuated during the standoff. No one was hurt.
Spokane police reported one person was killed Thursday in a shooting in the northeast section of the city.
Officers responded to gunshots heard on the 800 block of East Hoffman Avenue, and saw a vehicle speed away from the area. The vehicle later turned up at the Holy Family Hospital, and a man was discovered dead in the vehicle.
Spokane officers arrived in the Tri-Cities on Saturday to question Arevalo and the other man, Kiel said.
Kennewick Avenue between Fruitland Street and Carmichael Drive was closed for about three hours.
Arevalo has a long history of convictions and court cases in the Tri-Cities.
Most recently he was arrested about a year ago after he allegedly assaulted a woman in an apartment on the 3000 block of West Ninth Avenue.
In 2011, he was convicted of second-degree assault after he attacked his ex-girlfriend for talking to other men.
He also has previous convictions for possession of methamphetamine.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments